White Sox unveil new uniform honoring South Side

CHICAGO – The White Sox have unveiled a new uniform designed by Nike which honors the South Side.

The uniform is apart of the new “MLB City Connect” series, which is designed to help illustrate the bond between MLB teams and their community.

It is black with dark grey pinstripes, gothic font and complete with “Chi” written on the hat.

“Every aspect of this collaboration is meant to connect with people who understand what the ‘Southside’ represents. It’s not just about where our ballpark is located or where people from the city or suburbs live. It’s a mentality and a culture shared by many who love the White Sox,” said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer.

The club will debut the uniform against Detroit on Saturday, June 5.

To celebrate the launch, the team will hold a watch party on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Navy Pier. It will be located in the Polk Bros Park Promenade, located near the west main entrance.

Fans can purchase the new uniform, in replica and authentic styles, beginning on Friday.

The new look comes after New Era released “local market” MLB hats that were ridiculed online.