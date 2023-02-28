CHICAGO – As they do every year, the White Sox usually add a few new promotions on top of the ones that they announce a few months before the season begins at Guaranteed Rate Field.

That is the case once again in 2023 as the team has unveiled a special bobblehead that will be given away late in September in honor of a Mexican cultural icon.

The White Sox have announced that they will give out a La Catrina bobblehead in tribute to the Día de los Muertos cultural icon during their Hispanic Heritage Night at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Padres on September 30. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/x0OEQozmDt — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 27, 2023

The White Sox revealed their “La Catrina” bobblehead that they will give to the first 10,000 fans 21 and over in attendance at their Hispanic Heritage Night on Saturday, September 30 against the San Diego Padres.

La Catrina is a historical figure that is often associated with “Día de los Muertos” and has been honored for centuries in Mexican culture. The bobblehead features a White Sox-themed skeleton with sugar-skull makeup wearing a traditional black dress and marigold headpiece.

It’s meant to symbolize “the fragility and impermanence of life.”

(Courtesy: White Sox)

“Original print artwork, created in 1913 by Mexican illustrator José Posada, introduced La Catrina, and the image has transformed over time,” said National Museum of Mexican Art gallery education coordinator Mario Hernández in a statement accompanying the release of the bobblehead. “Artists have depicted their own interpretations of a skeleton figure adorned in colorful dresses and face paint to celebrate the holiday.

“La Catrina helps symbolize the cycle of life, serving as a reminder to embrace death and welcome mortality as something that connects us all.”

The White Sox have annually held a Hispanic Heritage Night at Guaranteed Rate Field but this marks the first time they’ve given away a “La Catrina” bobblehead.