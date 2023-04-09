CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox made a roster move Sunday afternoon, shipping a relief pitcher off to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The South Siders sent right-hander Jose Ruiz down to the Diamondbacks for cash considerations, according to a press release from the team.

Ruiz got off to a rocky start pitching out of the pen in Chicago this year, posting a 22.03 ERA over four games pitched where he gave up nine runs on eight hits with four walks and three strikeouts across 3.2 innings.

Before 2023, Ruiz pitched in 122 games over the past two years for the White Sox, posting a 3.80 ERA across 125.1 innings pitched with 131 strikeouts to just 58 walks.

Chicago wrapped up their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates today and are set to travel to Minnesota to kick off a three-game series against the Twins starting Monday at 1:10 p.m. CST.