CHICAGO — One of the White Sox best power hitters in the 2023 season who is also a former first round pick will be starting a new chapter of his career elsewhere this August.

Per multiple reports, the first from Craig Mish of SportsGrid and the Miami Herald, infielder Jake Burger has been traded to the Marlins in exchange for Miami pitching prospect Jake Eder.

The White Sox have yet to confirm the move.

In the most productive season of his career, Burger is second on the White Sox with 25 homers in 88 games. He’s sporting a .214 batting average with 15 doubles and a triple in a career-high 323 plate appearances.

Burger was listed in the White Sox starting lineup on Tuesday as they open a three-game series against the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington. He was slated to play second base and bat seventh.

In return for Burger, the White Sox are getting the Marlins’ No. 4 prospect in their system in Eder, according to MLB.com. The left-hander is currently pitching for Double-A Pensacola, where he has a 2-1 record with a 3.94 ERA in six starts with 38 strikeouts compared to 16 walks.

Drafted 11th overall by the White Sox in the 2017 MLB Draft, just as the team’s rebuild was starting, Burger worked his way back from two Achilles tears to finally reach the majors in 2021. He would play 154 games for the club over the next three seasons, sporting a career slash line of .230/.291/.500 with 27 doubles, a triple, 34 homers, and 81 RBI.

This is the latest selloff trade for the White Sox as they’ve fallen well out of playoff contention just two years after winning the American League Central division in what should have been part of their competitive window.

Instead, the club has made this deal along with three others to trade talent at the major league level for prospect help for the future.