GLENDALE, Ariz. – One of the biggest concerns for the White Sox so far this training camp has been finding some depth in the outfield along with a permanent right fielder.

That has been tested in recent days with injuries to both Andrew Vaughn, who is the front-runner to start in right, along with Yermin Mercedes, who is working on transitioning to the outfield this spring training.

So on Tuesday, general manager Rick Hahn added a player who can give the team some depth at that position along with a few others as the start of the 2022 season approaches.

The White Sox have confirmed their trade with the Phillies for outfielder Adam Haseley in exchange for pitcher McKinley Moore. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was also designated for assignment. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/v6CzFFmVpY — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 29, 2022

Through a trade with the Phillies, the White Sox acquired outfielder Adam Haseley in exchange for pitcher McKinley Moore, who spent his 2021 season with Class A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem.

The eighth overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft by Philadelphia, Haseley has played in 116 major league games since making his debut during the 2019 season. In 113 of those contests where he’s taken the field, Haseley has played 72 games in center field, 35 in left field, and 19 in right field.

At the plate, he has a career slash line of .264/.322/.373 with 20 doubles, five home runs, and 39 RBI.

To start the 2021 season, Haseley was the Phillies’ starting center fielder and played nine games early before taking a leave of absence in mid-April for personal reasons. He’d spend the rest of the season in the minors, mostly playing for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

So far in seven spring training games, Haseley was 2-for-18 with 2 RBI with the Phillies.

Haseley enters an outfield that has a major question in right since Vaughn’s injury is likely to keep him out for at least a week. Micker Adolfo, Adam Engel, and Leury Garcia will be with the newly acquired outfielder as they help to fill in at that spot while providing depth at others during the rest of the Cactus League schedule.