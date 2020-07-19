White Sox tap Lucas Giolito to start Opening Day

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 5: Lucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on August 5, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Last year, somewhat unexpectedly, he emerged as the ace of a very young White Sox pitching staff.

That was a major surprise considering the stuggles that Lucas Giolito had during the 2018 season. But a seven-game win streak in the first half of the season, an All-Star Appearance, and a 14-9 record have made the right-hander the go-to guy for Rick Renteria.

The manager proved that on Sunday, when he made official what many figured when summer camp began.

Giolito was named the team’s Opening Day starter by Renteria before the White Sox first exhibition game against the Cubs on Sunday evening. It will be the first time that the pitcher has had the honor since joining the team in a 2016 trade from the Nationals.

“He’s grown immensely in the last couple of years. He’s much more comfortable in his own skin. He’s always been comfortable in his own skin, but I’m sure having success continues to build on that confidence,” said Renteria of Giolito. “Lord willing, he’s gonna continue to be able to do some of the things he’s been able to do now and have a nice, long positive career with the White Sox helping us try to do what we want to do moving forward.”

The honor goes to Giolito after his breakthrough season in 2019 and what he’s showed over the past few weeks in summer camp. Last year the pitcher went 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA and was the success story of the third year of the team’s major rebuild.

Now he gets to start off a 60-game season against the Twins on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox seek their first playoff apperance in 12 years.

Giolito also keeps up a trend for a team that’s been in flux most of the last decade as he becomes the sixth different Opening Day starter in as many years. Since 2014, the honor has gone to Chris Sale, Jeff Samardija, Jose Quintana, James Shields, and Carlos Rodon.