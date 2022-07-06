CHICAGO – There are still going to have plenty of chances to get victories against their division rivals, since 11 games still remain against them in the 2022 season.

But right now when the White Sox are facing the Twins, it just simply hasn’t been pretty, and Tuesday was another example.

Minnesota got to starter Michael Kopech for six runs in 4 2/3 innings to build a lead they wouldn’t let go in an 8-2 victory on Tuesday night. It’s a loss that now puts the White Sox 6 1/2 games behind the Twins for first in the AL Central as they hand the hosts their second loss in a three-game series.

The rubber match is Wednesday at 1:10 PM at Guaranteed Rate Field, and maybe the White Sox can finally break through against Minnesota at that point with Lance Lynn on the mound.

With Monday and Tuesday’s loss, the hosts are now 0-5 on the season against the Twins, which includes an early three-game sweep at Target Field from April 22-24. At the moment, it’s a departure from the look of the team’s match-ups in 2021 where the White Sox went 13-6 against Minnesota.

The Twins used their power to turn the game into a rout as they hit five homers off White Sox pitching, with four of those coming off of Kopech. Max Kepler hit a solo shot in the third with Jose Miranda getting a two-run shot in the fourth, but the real damage came in the fifth inning when Jorge Polanco’s two-run homer and a solo long ball from Alex Kirilloff chased Kopech from the game.

He would add a two-run homer in the seventh inning to put the game out of reach for the White Sox, who have still yet to get in the win column in 2022 against the Twins.