CHICAGO — A few things took place that the White Sox nor their fans wanted to see during a disappointing day at the ballpark on Thursday, with the worst being the end result of their play over two games.

It’s all part of what’s been a disappointing season that’s spirling a bit as the team heads towards the All-Star Break.

Thanks to a 6-2 loss in Game 1 and a 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Blue Jays on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox have fallen to a season-low 15 games under .500 as they approach their final series before the All-Star Break.

It puts them 8 1/2 games behind the Twins for first in the American League Central division before a three-game series against the Cardinals at home starting Friday.

They’ve lost five of their last six games, including the sweep at the hands of Toronto this week at home. It marks the first time since the Blue Jays started playing in the majors in 1977 that they’ve swept the White Sox in a season series. They also swept the series at Rogers Center April 24-26.

Game 1 also brought another stat that the White Sox might not be fond of as they complete the first half of the season, and it has something to do with what they’ve been good at this season.

The White Sox had 17 strikeouts over the course of 11 innings in Game 1, marking the fifth time this season they’ve been able to strikeout at least 16 batters in a game. But in those contests, the White Sox are 0-5, as pitchers on Thursday surrendered six runs in the top of the 11th.

Now at 37-52 on the season, the team faces an equally disappointing squad the next three days before the All-Star Break – the St. Louis Cardinals. They are 36-51 on the season and are currently in last place in the National League Central Division.