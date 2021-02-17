White Sox star Yoan Moncada releases new music video

Yoan Moncada already has 392 hits through his first 395 games in the big leagues, but he might have one more before the 2021 season even starts.

The White Sox third baseman released the music video for his debut single “Desastre Personal,” which landed at number 25 on Billboard’s Tropical Charts back in January.

Cuban recording artists El Chacal and Lenier collaborated with Moncada on the track. According to MLB.com reporter Jesse Sanchez, Lenier reached out to him about working together after Moncada posted an Instagram video of himself singing one of Lenier’s songs.

Moncada is hoping for a bounce back season at the plate as the Sox gear up for a World Series run. Last year, he batted .225 with six homers and 24 RBI in 52 games following a bout with COVID-19.