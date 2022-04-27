CHICAGO – Perhaps a trip home to face a division foe would help to cure what has ailed the White Sox over the past week?

Nope.

Instead, recent trends continued in the wrong way for the team on a chilly Tuesday night for the team against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Starter Dallas Keuchel struggled with control in his four innings of work while Kansas City got to the White Sox bullpen in a 6-0 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field. It extends the host’s losing streak to eight games as they slip to 6-10 on the season.

It’s their longest skid since they also lost eight-straight contests from June 14-22, 2017 as they fall 2 1/2 games out of first place in the American League Central.

Keuchel threw 88 pitches in four innings and had five walks compared to two strikeouts, but he was able to keep the Royals off the board for his first three innings. But in the fourth, an error by Jose Abreu then a walk allowed the visitors to push two runs across in the inning on an infield single by Bobby Witt Jr. then a groundout by Adalberto Mondesi.

Kansas City blew it open in the sixth with four runs, three of which were credited to reliever Reynaldo Lopez and one to Kyle Crick.

Meanwhile, the White Sox offense could only muster five hits on the evening and couldn’t mount a rally as a return home wasn’t good enough to snap the White Sox out of their recent funk.