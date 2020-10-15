White Sox slugger Jose Abreu named Sporting News MLB Player of the Year

CHICAGO – Jose Abreu joined some elite company Thursday, becoming the third player in White Sox history to be named Sporting News MLB Player of the Year.

“I am honored to be recognized with this award as this is very special to me, my family and the White Sox organization,” said Abreu. “I want to thank God and everybody who voted for me. This award really means a lot to me and is humbling because it comes from my fellow players. I never think about awards and my goal is always to do the best I can to help my teammates and the Chicago White Sox, and of course to make my mom and family proud. To get this recognition is a surprise and one that make me feel very happy.”

Until now, only Frank Thomas and Early Wynn have won the honor on the South Side.

Abreu’s seventh season with the Sox was a special one. He led the American League in hits and RBI, batting .317 with 15 doubles and 19 home runs in 60 games.

“This is the first of what should be a number of deserving awards for José following his 2020 season,” said Rick Hahn, White Sox senior vice president/general manager. “Despite the unprecedented circumstances of the season, José set the tone for our club day after day with his preparation and performance. He was a dominant force in our lineup and deserves recognition from across the baseball world.”

Abreu now waits to see if he’ll be the fourth White Sox player to ever be voted AL MVP like Thomas, Dick Allen and Nellie Fox did.