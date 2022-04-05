GLENDALE, AZ – With Lance Lynn out for at least a month-and-a-half, the White Sox have found a veteran pitcher who could help fill that hole in the rotation.

Early Tuesday morning, Johnny Cueto announced on Twitter that he’s agreed to a deal to join the White Sox for his 15th season in Major League Baseball. Per numerous reports, including Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it’s a one-year minor league contract.

The White Sox have yet to confirm the deal as Cueto comes to Chicago after spending the last six seasons with the Giants.

“Much love to the fans of the San Francisco Giants. You guys are the best. I will miss you,” said Cueto on Twitter. “Bobby Evans, Dick Tidrow, Erwin Higueros, Jeremy Shelley and the rest of the amazing staff in SF…thanks for everything.

“Let’s get to work Chicago.”

Cueto pitched in 22 games for San Francisco in 2021 with all but one being in a start, posting a 7-7 record with a 4.08 ERA with 98 strikeouts compared to 30 walks in 114 2/3 innings.

The two-time All-Star has a career 135-97 record with a 3.45 ERA with the Reds, Royals, and Giants. Cueto has pitched in the playoffs five times and helped Kansas City win the 2015 World Series championship.

With the start of the season only days away, most likely Cueto will be sent to the minors to begin the season in order to ramp up his work. He could find his way to the major league roster since Lynn’s knee procedure will keep him out till at least mid-May.