CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have signed a relief pitcher to a one-year extension to avoid arbitration, according to the team Friday.

Chicago signed right-handed pitcher Matt Foster to a one-year, $750,000 contract extension.

Foster went 1-2 with a 4.40 ERA across 48 games out of the bullpen for the South Siders in 2023, where he notched 42 strikeouts and 17 walks across 45 innings pitched.

In three career seasons with the White Sox, Foster owns a 9-4 record to go with an ERA of 4.39 across 108 games, including his rookie season when he went 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA across 28.2 IP.

With Foster now under contract, Chicago has seven other players still arbitration eligible in 2024, according to Spotrac. Those players include starting pitchers Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech and newly-acquired Michael Soroka, as well as first baseman Andrew Vaughn, newly-acquired second baseman Nicky Lopez, and relief pitchers Garret Crochet and Touki Toussaint.