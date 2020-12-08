White Sox sign outfielder Adam Eaton to a one-year deal: Report

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: Adam Eaton #2 of the Washington Nationals celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees during the first inning in the game at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When the White Sox began their rebuild late in 2016, he was the second player to be traded to help restock the team’s farm system.

Now as they enter their competitive phase again, Adam Eaton has returned to help the team try to win a World Series title.

White Sox in agreement with free agent outfielder Adam Eaton, source tells @NBCSChicago. It's a 1-year, $7 million deal with a second year team option for $8.5 million. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) December 8, 2020

Per numerous reports, the first from Chuck Garfien of NBC Sports Chicago, the team has come to a one-year, $7 million deal for the 2021 season. It also includes a team option for the 2022 season worth $8.5 million.

The club has yet to confirm the move.

This is the second major move by the team in the last 12 hours, as they’ve reportedly traded for starting pitcher Lance Lynn, sending Dane Dunning and Avery Weems to the Rangers for the veteran.

Oddly enough, it was Dunning who was in the Eaton trade to Washington in 2016 that also brought pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the organization. The outfielder would play the next four years with the Nationals and in 2019 helped the team to a World Series championship.

After dealing with injuries in his first two years in Washington, the title season was Eaton’s best with the club, as he batted .279/.365/.428 in 151 games with a career-high 15 homers to go along with 49 RBI. In the 2019 World Series against the Astros, the outfielder had eight hits and six RBI along with two homers in the seven-game series.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Eaton played in 41 games, hitting .226/.285/.384 with four homers and 17 RBI.