CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox offseason continued Tuesday afternoon, as the club signed a free agent shortstop to join their major league roster next year.

According to mlb.com’s Mark Feinsand, shortstop Paul DeJong has a deal in place with the White Sox, pending a physical. Contract details have yet to be released.

DeJong is a seven-year Major League Baseball veteran best known for his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he made an all-star team in 2019, before he bounced between three teams last season.

In 99 games for the Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants, DeJong batted .207 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI’s, producing an On-base Plus Slugging percentage (OPS) of .612.

During his all-star campaign with St. Louis in 2019, DeJong batted .233 with 62 extra base hits (31 doubles, 30 home runs and one triple) and 78 RBI’s to go with a .762 OPS.