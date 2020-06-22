White Sox sign first round pick Garrett Crochet

CHICAGO – As they have a number of times in the past, the White Sox decided to add another strong young left-hander to their organization to start of the MLB Draft on June 11th.
Now on Monday, the White Sox officially brought Garrett Crochet into the fold.
The hard-throwing left-hander signed his first year deal with the club that includes a slotted signing bonus for $4.547 million.
“I’m thrilled to officially be a member of the White Sox organization,” said Crochet in a statement released by the team. “It has always been my dream to play at the highest level, and now I’m one step closer to achieving that dream. I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have helped throughout my baseball career. I can’t wait to get started.”
Crochet was picked 11th overall after just over two seasons of strong performances at Tennessee. Both a starter and a reliever, he threw 132 innings with 149 strikeouts that included 13 saves and 13 starts.
A 2020 Baseball America First-Team preseason All-American, Crochet pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts in his only start of his junior season. The rest of the campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 2010, this marks the fifth time the team has taken a pitcher with a first round draft pick, and the third time it’s a left-hander.