White Sox sign Cuban pitcher Norge Vera on Friday

SAN DIEGO – MARCH 16: Norge Luis Vera #20 of Cuba pitches against Mexico during Pool 1 Game 3, of the second round of the 2009 World Baseball Classic at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, Monday, March 16 , 2009. Cuba defeated Mexico 7-4. (Photo by Rich Pilling/WBCI/MLB via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As the White Sox look forward to showcasing their young talent on the field in 2021, the team continues to make strong moves to ensure their future for years to come.

Once again in 2021, they’ve done so by adding a star from the country to Cuba, this time a pitcher with a bright future.

The White Sox have agreed to terms with Cuban pitcher Norge Vera, MLB Pipeline's No. 15 International Prospect, along with six additional players. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 26, 2021

The team announced the signing of Norge Vera along with six other international prospects on Friday afternoon, adding more talent to the system.

Vera is ranked as the No. 15 international prospect by MLB Pipeline and received a $1.5 million signing bonus from the club. He’s the second major player to sign with the White Sox from Cuba this offseason, with the team signing top ranked international free agent Yoelqui Cespedes in January.

“I am thrilled with the talent we were able to add to the organization during this international signing period,” said White Sox special assistant to the general manager – international operations Marco Paddy. “It was highlighted with the signings of Yoelqui Céspedes and Norge Vera – a right-handed pitcher with an outstanding fastball and who has shown promising secondary pitches – and capped off with six talented young players.

“I can not wait to see this group compete throughout the White Sox system.”

With Santiago de Cuba in the Cuban Serie Nacional, the top league in Cuba, Vera was 2-3 with a 3.79 ERA with one shutout, one complete game, and 37 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.

The team also signed outfielder/first baseman Darío Borrero, right-handed pitchers Adrián Gil and Carlos Hinestroza, catcher Manuel Guarimán, outfielder Carlos Jiménez and third baseman Víctor Quezada.