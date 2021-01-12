White Sox sign closer Liam Hendriks to a three-year deal to bolster their bullpen: Report

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Liam Hendriks #16 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning of Game Three of the American League Wild Card Round at RingCentral Coliseum on October 01, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – He was the man that officially ended their 2020 season. Now the White Sox hope Liam Hendriks can get their final out late in October of 2021.

That’s because the free agent closer is calling Chicago his new home, adding to a team that’s got their eye on a World Series title for the next few years.

Free-agent closer Liam Hendriks in agreement with White Sox, pending physical, sources tell me and @JRFegan. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 12, 2021

Per multiple reports, including Ken Rosenthal & James Fegan of The Athletic, the White Sox have signed the closer to a three-year, $54 million deal that adds another strong arm to the team’s bullpen.

The club has yet to confirm the move.

Over the last two years in Oakland, Hendriks has become one of the elite closers in Major League Baseball and was named the reliever of the year in the shortened 2020 season. He had a 1.78 ERA in 24 games and had 14 saves in 15 chances over 60 games, striking out 37 batters while walking just three.

Hendriks had the save in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the AL Wild Card series against the White Sox in October, giving the Athletics their first postseason series win since 2006.

In 2019, the closer was an All-Star with a 1.80 ERA, 25 saves, and eight holds in 75 appearances in Oakland.

Hendriks began his career as a starter with the Twins in 2011 and was primarily in that role during his first four seasons in Minnesota, Kansas City, and Toronto. He became a reliever in 2015 with the Blue Jays in 2015 and had a 2.92 ERA in 58 appearances that first year.

Signing with Oakland the next year, Hendricks was primarily a set-up man for the next three seasons before transitioning to the closer’s role in 2019.