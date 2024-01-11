CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with seven players Thursday, avoiding arbitration.

The White Sox agreed to one-year deals with star right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease ($8.0 million), infielders Nicky Lopez ($4.3 million) and Andrew Vaughn ($3.25 million), right-handed pitchers Michael Kopech ($3.0 million), Michael Soroka ($3.0 million) and Touki Toussaint ($1.3 million) and left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet ($800,000).

According to Spotrac, Cease, Lopez, and Kopech are also arbitration eligible next offseason, while Vaughn, Toussaint and Crochet have two more years of arbitration eligibility.

Soroka has no more arbitration eligible years remaining.

With the signings, Chicago has no remaining arbitration-eligible players for the 2024 MLB season.