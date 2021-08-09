White Sox show their power in City Series sweep

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 08: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by Yoan Moncada #10 following his home run during the fifth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 08, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Once again, he was making Cubs fans reflect on a trade four years ago with dread.

One might expect that Eloy Jimenez will be doing that for a while as he is helping to lead the way towards a successful era of White Sox baseball.

Eloy Jiménez… AGAIN!



5th career multi-homer game for the Big Baby, his first since 9/3/19 at CLE. pic.twitter.com/4T3BHE13oH — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 9, 2021

The former Cubs’ prospect, who was traded to the south side along with Sunday’s starting pitcher Dylan Cease for Jose Quintana in July of 2017, homered twice against his former team in a 9-3 victory. It was part of a five RBI night for Jimenez in his best game since his return from a shoulder injury in late July.

His efforts completed an outstanding weekend for the White Sox at Wrigley Field as they swept the Cubs in their home stadium in a three-game series for the third time since interleague play began in 1997. The south siders had also picked up sweeps in the 1999 and 2012 seasons.

“It feels good to whoop-up on them,” said shortstop Tim Anderson, who hit a home run on the first pitch of Sunday’s victory. “It always feels good to beat your crosstown rivals.”

The trio of victories puts the White Sox back at 20 games over .500 at 66-46 as their lead continues to grow in the American League Central division. With 50 games to play, the team has a 10 1/2 game lead over the Indians for first place as they seek their first back-to-back playoff appearance in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the Cubs’ struggled over the past two months continues as they slump to a season-low nine games under .500 at 52-61. They’re just 2-7 since they traded the majority of their team’s core at the trade deadline, with makeshift lineups filled with young players now the norm for David Ross’ club.

It’s a role reversal for the Cubs who are now looking at rebuilding their team in a new image while the White Sox now take aim at the postseason. That transformation was made complete over the course of three days, capped off by a dominant, sweeping performance on Sunday.