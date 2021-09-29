White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson suspended 3 games; will appeal

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 26: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox looks on against the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 26, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As he prepares to finish another strong season, Tim Anderson got some bad news from Major League Baseball on Wednesday.

Before the White Sox game with the Reds at Guaranteed Rate Field, the league announced that Anderson has been suspended for three games due to contact with Tim Timmons during the White Sox win over the Tigers Monday at Comerica Park.

Per MLB, it happened during the ninth inning, when benches cleared after a dust-up between White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Tigers infielder Niko Goodrum.

Anderson is going to appeal the suspension to the league, which means he remains in the lineup for the team as they host Cincinnati tonight. Had he not decided to appeal it, he would have begun the ban this evening.

In the news released, it was stated that Anderson’s suspension was for three regular season games, so it wouldn’t affect his status for the upcoming American League playoffs.

Early Tuesday evening, Anderson took to Twitter to show his displeasure with the discipline from the league.

I call BS 💯 — S E V E N (@TimAnderson7) September 29, 2021

In 119 games this season, Anderson is batting .301/.330/.458 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI with 28 doubles. He made his first career All-Star appearance in July and is hitting .292 in September.