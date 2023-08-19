DENVER — Since his fight on August 5 in Cleveland, fans have only heard from Tim Anderson through posts on his social media.

But the White Sox shortstop spoke to reporters on Friday in Denver ahead of the start of the team’s three-game series with the Rockies and Anderson’s five-game suspensions. Originally a six-contest ban for fighting the Guardian’s Jose Ramirez, he got it reduced by one by Major League Baseball earlier this week.

Anderson said he “let his emotions get the best of him” during a conversation with beat reporters at Coors Field.

“Just continue to keep working and understand, I have to be better. I will be better,” said Anderson to LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune.

This comes a day after the two-time All-Star released a lengthy statement on Instagram where he apologized to the team and fans for the fallout from the fight, which received much attention around the league.

Anderson’s fight comes in the midst of a disappointing season for the shortstop, who is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, a triple, homer, and 25 RBI in 92 games. He’s not eligible to return to the White Sox until Wednesday, when the team has their finale of a three-game series with the Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.

During Anderson’s first game out, the White Sox had one of their worst outings of the season in a 14-1 drubbing at the hands of the Rockies. Michael Kopech allowed nine runs in four innings while the White Sox could only get one run on Elvis Andrus’ 100th career homer.