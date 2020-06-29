White Sox set their initial 44-player roster for the 2020 season

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) Yoan Moncada #10 of the Chicago White Sox, James McCann #33, and Jose Abreu #79 celebrate at the end of their team’s 8-0 win over the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The team that Rick Hahn built on paper for the 2020 season had White Sox fans as excited as they’ve been in the past decade.

From the arrival of young prospects to the development of the current ones at the major league level along with a few free agents had fans talking playoffs starting last winter.

Those hopes were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the team will get their shot to hit the field, even if it’s for a limited amount of games.

On Monday the White Sox released their 44-man player pool for the upcoming 2020 season. This is the group which the team can select players for the 60 regular season games and, if they qualify, the postseason.

The White Sox still have 16 open spots they can fill if they choose to fill them on the roster. For now, these 44 players will report to Guaranteed Rate Field for workouts starting on Friday, July 3rd.

There aren’t any major surprises or omissions on the roster, but there are also no draft picks from 2020 included so far. Prospects Nick Madrigal along with Andrew Vaughn made the cut for the list after each would have been questionable to make the roster coming out of spring training.

Once the season begins on July 24th, the roster will have to be cut down to 30, with the remaining players making up the “taxi squad”that can fill in for someone who is injured or sick. After two weeks, the number of players goes down to 28 and then 26 in the final month of the season and playoffs.