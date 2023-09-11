CHICAGO — The start of the White Sox second-to-last homestand of the 2023 season will have to wait thanks to Mother Nature.

Due to rain in the Chicago area, the team has postponed their game on Monday night against the Royals which was scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m.

It will be made up as a straight doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 3:40 p.m.

They won’t wait long to make the game up with little time left in the season, so both teams will take part in a straight doubleheader on Tuesday.

Game 1 will begin at 3:40 p.m. with the second game starting 30-to-45 minutes after that contest but not before 6:40 p.m. Gates at Guaranteed Rate Field will open at 2:40 p.m. and fans with tickets to the originally scheduled game on Tuesday can attend both games.

Those holding tickets for Monday’s game can get refunds while season ticket, individual suite and patio ticket holders receive a credit to their accounts for tickets and parking.

The three-game series with the Royals is part of a seven-game homestand that includes four games with the Twins starting on Thursday. After a six-game road trip to Washington and Boston, the White Sox will conclude the season with a homestand featuring the Diamondbacks (3 games) and the Padres (3 games).

The season finale will be Sunday, October 1 against San Diego at 2:10 p.m.