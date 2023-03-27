GLENDALE, AZ — He’s been one of the most versatile players for the franchise over the last few years while also being the one most often up for debate.

Now Leury Garcia, who just signed a new contract before the 2022 season, maybe on the outside looking in as the White Sox start the 2023 campaign.

Per a report from Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times, the utility player will be left off the team’s roster when they open their season against the Astros on Thursday in Houston.

Entering his 11th season in Major League Baseball, Garcia is hitting .222 in 15 games this spring after struggling at the plate for most of last season. Per the report, utility player Romy Gonzalez along with infielder Hanser Alberto, who signed with the club on a minor league deal this offseason, will make the opening day roster.

Per SporTrac, Garcia still has $11 million left on the three-year, $16.5 million deal he signed before the 2022 season.

The utility player has spent nearly all of his ten MLB seasons with the White Sox with the exception of part of his rookie year with the Rangers in 2013. During that time, he’s played every outfield position and every one in the infield except for first base, which has come in handy for a club dealing with a number of injuries the last few seasons.

It was a reason the club signed him to a new contract before last season, but his performance slid, as he posted a slash line of .210/.233/.267 with eight doubles, three homers, and 20 RBI in 97 games.