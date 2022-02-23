White Sox remember the late Julio Cruz, member of the 1983 AL West championship team

CHICAGO – 1986: Julio Cruz of the Chicago White Sox fields during an MLB game versus the California Angels at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the club’s most famous teams in history, he arguably completed the most memorable moments of that season.

At that moment, Julio Cruz, who died at the age of 67 on Tuesday, encapsulated the enthusiasm with which he played on a daily basis with the White Sox.

Tied with the Mariners in the bottom of the ninth inning on September 17, 1983, the second baseman scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Harold Baines to give the White Sox a 4-3 win. He jumped up when he touched home plate with his hand raised, signifying the moment in which the team won the American League West Division title.

It was the team’s first championship of any kind since their American League pennant in 1959 as the club would win the division by a record 20 games.

That enthusiasm which Cruz is being remembered for after his death as those in the organization remembers one of the key players to that memorable 1983 team.

“He had electric ability as a player but was such a big part of those teams because of his personality. He was a caring guy and because of that had an emotional connection with his teammates on and off the field,” said current White Sox manager Tony La Russa, who had that same role with the 1983 team. “Most of us had kept in pretty regular contact with him over the years, but this is a very sad day.

“He was much too young to leave us, and he will be missed.”

Cruz played three-and-a-half seasons with the White Sox after being acquired in a trade with the Mariners, whom he played with for six-and-a-half seasons. He’d bat .251 with 40 RBI and 24 stolen bases for the White Sox in 99 games as the team used a second half surge to win the Western Division title.

“The ‘Cruzer’ was the catalyst of that 1983 Western Division championship team. When Roland Hemond acquired him that summer, the team just took off. Julio became our igniter, and his positive energy was contagious in the clubhouse, in the dugout and on the field,” said chairman Jerry Reinsdorf in a statement. “Sox fans will always remember him dashing across home plate with the division-clinching run.”

He’d play two more seasons with the White Sox before retiring after the 1986 season. While Cruz’s contributions helped the team on the field, his personality carried on much longer with his teammates.

“Any thoughts about Julio are more about the person than the ballplayer. He was a great friend who ignited our team in 1983. That’s why we won,” said Baines in a statement.

I remember he used to jump from the dugout floor up to the top step before each game. That was four or five steps, an athletic feat! But ultimately, it is his friendship that I will miss most.”

The AL Rookie of the Year from that season, Ron Kittle, shared this story through the White Sox after Cruz’s passing.

“One time, he was the Player of the Game in New York City and received a gift certificate for the honor. It was for a fancy restaurant in New York, and you had to dress up. He asked me to go with him. So he and I put on sports coats and went to dinner,” said Kittle. “We ate the best of everything. Champagne. Lobster. Steaks. You name it, we ate it. After dinner, they brought the check to Julio and he slides his gift certificate inside, proud and a huge smile. The waiter comes back, saying ‘Excuse me sir, but this gift certificate is for another restaurant.’ His jaw dropped, and he said “Kitty, I don’t have my wallet. So I picked up the check, something like $500 plus.

“And this is where the story shows you how big Julio’s heart was. For the next 10 years he bought me a Louis Vuitton wallet, probably $250 each, and for the first five years he paid me back by putting a $100 bill in it. I’ll never forget the huge heart he had.”

Neither did many others, with his greatest play with the franchise being a perfect example why.