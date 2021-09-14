White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera placed on the injured list on Tuesday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 31: Ryan Tepera #51 of the Chicago White Sox pitches the 5th inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – He hasn’t even spent the entire season with the club, but now he’s dealing with something that many who’ve been on the south side the entire 2021 season have had to since spring training.

Ryan Tepera is becoming the latest member of the White Sox to end up on the injured list.

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. the Los Angeles Angels, the #WhiteSox placed right-handed pitcher Ryan Tepera on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to September 11) with a right index finger laceration and recalled left-handed pitcher Jace Fry from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 14, 2021

The right-handed reliever will be out for over a week after suffering a right index finger laceration, with the injury retroactive to September 11th. Reliever Jace Fry is being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place in the bullpen.

Tepera last pitched on Friday night in a 4-3 victory over the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, which is his 20th appearance since joining the White Sox from the Cubs in a trade before the deadline in July.

In those appearances, the reliever has a 2.81 ERA with six holds, a save, and 22 strikeouts compared to five walks. Those numbers are consistent with Tepera’s performance with the Cubs, when he had a 2.91 ERA with 16 holds in 43 appearances.

This was part of a number of moves made by the club as they close in on an American League Central division championship. The team activated shortstop Tim Anderson and pitcher Lucas Giolito while putting Andrew Vaughn on the IL this morning. They also called up catcher Zack Collins from Triple-A Charlotte while sending down infielder Danny Mendick and catcher Seby Zavala.