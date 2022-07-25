CHICAGO – The start to the second half of their season was a lot like the end of the first when it comes to their opponent.

In the final week before the All-Star Break, things were looking bad for the White Sox when they lost the first two of a four-game series to the Guardians in Cleveland. But the club was able to rally to take the final two games to earn a split of the series.

Things played out the exact same way to open up the second half at Guaranteed Rate Field, as the White Sox once again dropped a game to the Guardians on Friday and then Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday.

Yet again they rallied, avoiding a disastrous start to their post All-Star Break schedule and continued what has been an unusual 2022 on the south side.

After dropping a 3-0 lead in Game 2 on Saturday, AJ Pollock saved the day in the eighth with a two-RBI single to give the White Sox a 4-3 victory. Sunday was a little more comfortable, as Dylan Cease pitched seven shutout innings while the offense got to Shane Bieber for six runs in a 6-3 victory that helps the White Sox split their series.

The team’s power helped them get the advantage against the pitcher as Leury Garcia, AJ Pollock, and Eloy Jimenez all went deep to give the team all the runs they’d need.

So, in the end, they’re back to .500 at 48-48 as they sit four games behind the Twins for first place in the American League Central division. A day off is on tap for Monday before a quick two-game series with the Rockies in Denver starting Tuesday.