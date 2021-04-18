White Sox put starting pitcher Lance Lynn on the 10-day IL

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 15: Starting pitcher Lance Lynn #33 of the Chicago White Sox delivers the ball against the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

BOSTON – He’s been everything the White Sox would have hoped for in his first three games with the franchise.

Traded for prospect Dane Dunning, Lance Lynn was brought in to be a veteran foundation of the rotation behind Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel. In three games, he’s lived up to the hype in what’s been a record-setting start.

But this encouraging beginning for Lynn has been cooled off a bit by an announcement made by the team on Sunday.

The team put the starter on the 10-day Injured List with a strained right trapezius and have recalled reliever Zack Burdi from Schamburg to take his place retroactive to April 17th.

Putting Lynn on the IL figures to cost him at least one start and maybe two as the White Sox continue through their first month of the season.

Through a trio of starts, Lynn is sporting a 0.92 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings, becoming the first White Sox pitcher to strike out at least ten batters without a walk in back-to-back games. That included a complete game home opener shutout of the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 8th where he fanned 11 and surrendered five hits in a 6-0 win.

Lynn struck out ten against the Indians on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday without a walk. But in the sixth inning he surrendered a two-run homer to Jose Ramirez – the only two earned runs he’s allowed all year – and took his first loss of 2021.