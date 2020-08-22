White Sox put on a show in the first City Series game with the Cubs in 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 21: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox hits a three run home run in the 3rd inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 21, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – At the moment they started play on Friday for the first time in a regular season game in 2020, something that hasn’t happened in 12 years is on track to occur.

Both the Cubs and the White Sox entered the first game of the first City Series in the playoffs at the moment. The north siders were leading the National League Central division while the White Sox 15-11 record was good enough for a playoff berth.

Their combined .620 winning percentage was the highest between the teams in any regular season meeting per Elias Sports Bureau, making this an entertaining series to watch for the casual fan let alone Chicagoans.

On Friday night, it was the White Sox doing all the entertaining during a memorable three hours at Wrigley Field.

Rick Renteria’s team knocked around Cubs pitching for the full nine innings while their pitcher went nearly untouched in a dominating 10-1 victory on Friday night.

Keeping with the trend of their six-game winning streak, the White Sox slugged five homers on the evening, four coming off starter Jon Lester who’d been impressive to start the season. Meanwhile their pitcher, Dallas Keuchel, was outstanding in nearly going the distance for the south siders on Friday.

He went eight innings, scattering six hits while allowing just one run with three strikeouts compared a single walk. Keuchel’s fourth win of the year puts the White Sox at 16-11 on the season, evening the number of wins with the Cubs who’ve played two fewer games.

Luis Robert began the offensive barrage with a two-run homer off Lester in the second inning and his teammates kept it up after that. Jose Abreu smacked his sixth homer of the year to left center with two on to make it 5-0 in the third, then Danny Mendick (solo) and Yasmani Grandal (2-run) went deep in the fourth to make it 8-0.

That chased Lester from the game but the White Sox offense wasn’t finished. Eloy Jimenez hit his team-high 9th homer in the seven inning off Colin Rae, and after the Cubs finally got on the board, Abreu completed his night with a second homer off Jason Adam in the ninth.

Since their win over the Cardinals last Sunday when they hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back homers, the White Sox have had 21 homers over the course of six-straight victories. Their power display opened up what should be an entertaining series between Chicago’s so far very successful baseball teams.