White Sox pull off a first in the 2021 season: A three-game sweep

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 25: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning in the game against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – After two competitive games that ended up victories, the White Sox created themselves a little more breathing room on Sunday.

They took an early lead, built on the advantage, then let their starting pitcher put on a show in his longest outing of the year so far.

While the Rangers made a slight rally in the middle innings, it wasn’t enough to prevent Tony La Russa’s team from getting a first in 2021: A three-game series sweep.

Jose Abreu’s two-run first inning homer started an early run outburst for the White Sox, and Michael Kopech kept it going in an 8-4 victory over the Rangers Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. The effort completed a three-game sweep of Texas that was proceeded by a 9-7 and 2-1 in the nights before, improving the White Sox record to 12-9.

After Abreu’s first inning blast, the White Sox scored three runs in the second and third innings to boost their lead to 8-1. That included a two-run triple by Nick Madrigal in the third that came 15 hours after he won the game with walk-off hit Saturday night.

Kopech was the start of the effort as he enjoyed the best start of his young major league career. Over five innings he struck out ten batters without a walk, surrendering just one run with four hits in 87 pitches.

There are no plans to put Kopech in the permanent rotation yet, but it does mark the second-straight week that Kopech has made a spot start in a victory.