CHICAGO – One of the most difficult sights of a very tough start to the White Sox season came on Sunday when their All-Star shortstop needed help getting off the field after suffering a groin injury.

Tim Anderson figured to be out of the lineup for at least a bit with the ailment, and the team officially made the move ahead of a six-game road trip.

The 2021 American League All-Star was placed on the 10-day injured list as the White Sox start a three-game series with the Blue Jays tonight in Toronto. How long Anderson will remain out of the lineup remains to be seen as the severity of his injury and time needed to recover still gets figured out.

Anderson was injured in the fifth inning of Sunday’s win over the Cubs when he fielded a ball hit by PJ Higgins. On the ground for a few minutes, the shortstop then was helped to the dugout by members of the White Sox athletic training staff.

Luis Robert, who spent a week on the COVID-19 IL, is back with the team and will be available on Monday evening.

Losing Anderson for any stretch is a blow considering the strong year that he’s had at the plate, which has not been the case for a lot of his teammates. In 40 games, the shortstop is hitting .356/.393/.503 with nine doubles, five homers, and 19 RBI and was completing a strong May in which he hit .385 with two homers and 12 RBI.

Along with Anderson being out, the White Sox will go to Toronto without two pitches – Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman – who were placed on the restricted list. This is being done since both players are not vaccinated and the Canadian government requires all visitors to have it when coming to the country.

Pitcher Kyle Crick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take one of the spots.