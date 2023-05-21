CHICAGO — Prior to their series finale versus the Kansas City Royals Sunday, The Chicago White Sox placed a pitcher on the 15-day injured list.

According to team officials, right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger was placed on the injured list with right wrist inflammation, retroactive to May 18.

Clevinger is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts across 47.1 innings pitched so far this season.

The White Sox will make a corresponding roster move prior to Monday’s series opener in Cleveland against the Guardians.