CHICAGO – Ahead of the start of their five-game homestand, the White Sox got some bad news on their starting center fielder.

The White Sox announce that outfielder Luis Robert has been placed on the COVID-19 IL. Jake Burger has been called up from Charlotte. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/CfBLfHh73E — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 24, 2022

Ahead of the start of their three-game series with the Red Sox Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, the team placed Luis Robert on the COVID-19 IL and called up infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte to take his spot on the roster.

Robert is the second White Sox player to end up on the list this month as pitcher Lucas Giolito also spent time on the list. He was removed from the list five days later.

In his third season with the White Sox, the center fielder has enjoyed a strong season to this point as he’s hitting .285/.319/.438 with six homers and seven RBI in 33 games. So far in May, Robert was hitting .341 with three homers and 11 RBI.

This will be the second time that Robert has missed time this year have missed a week in late April with a mild groin strain.

Burger has split the 2022 season between the White Sox and Charlotte, hitting .239 in 71 at-bats at the major league level with two homers and seven RBI in 21 games.

The White Sox are back home after going 5-3 on their eight-game road trip last week, taking 3-of-5 against the Royals before taking 2-of-3 from the Yankees. That included a doubleheader sweep on Sunday that improved their record to 21-20 on the season.

Trailing the Twins by 4 1/2 games in the American League Central division, the White Sox start their homestand Tuesday against the Red Sox, which will be the first of three games in that series. After a rare Friday off, the team will host the Cubs to finish off the 2022 City Series on Saturday and Sunday.