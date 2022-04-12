CHICAGO – Once again, injuries are a major narrative of the start of a White Sox season, with more news coming before the team’s home opener against the Mariners on Tuesday.

As expected, starting pitcher Lucas Giolito was placed on the Injured List retroactive to April 9th with an abdominal strain that occurred on Opening Day against the Tigers on Friday. Outfielder AJ Pollock was also placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring suffered in Saturday’s victory in Detroit.

It’s another recent blow for the team after going through the early part of spring training with few injury issues. Then toward the end of workouts in Glendale, starting pitcher Lance Lynn was ruled out at least a month-and-a-half after having procedure to fix a small tendon tear in his right knee.

Soon after, it was announced that relief pitcher Garrett Crochet would have Tommy John surgery that would knock him out for the entire 2022 season. On the eve of Opening Day, third baseman Yoan Moncada was ruled out for three weeks with a right oblique strain with reliever Joe Kelly going on the 10-day IL with a right biceps nerve injury.

Giolito was pulled after a strong first outing that lasted just four innings before the injury as he allowed no runs with one hit with six strikeouts compared to two walks. Pollock, who was acquired in a trade with the Dodgers late in spring training, was 4-for-7 at the plate with an RBI before his injury.