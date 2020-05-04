White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito can’t bring home an MLB The Show title

Lucas Giolito lost to Blake Snell in the MLB The Show tournament championship on May 3rd.

CHICAGO – It’s the closest thing to competition in Major League Baseball since the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season on March 12th. During that time, White Sox fans have had someone to root for the entire time.

Lucas Giolito qualified for the eight-player playoff in the MLB The Show league that featured a player from each team in the league. The White Sox pitcher then proceeded to win playoff games against the Orioles Dwight Smith Jr. and the Cubs’ Ian Happ to advance to Sunday’s championship.

Unfortunately, that’s where Giolito’s great run came just short of a championship.

Y'all know we had to give you a little VICTORY! pic.twitter.com/8A7nZwmpYG — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 3, 2020

Rays pitcher Blake Snell was strong in the best-of-five tournament that featured three-inning games, sweeping Giolito to win the championship. That included a 6-0 loss in the third and ultimately final contest, which was set at a virtual Guaranteed Rate Field.

Yet there wasn’t a terrible amount of disappointment, with Giolito and the White Sox expressing gratitude for the fun run in the tournament.

Thank you everyone that supported me through the Players League! I had a blast learning how to play @MLBTheShow and competing with a bunch of awesome players around the league. Big congrats to @snellzilla4 on winning the ship. I may have wanted it… but you NEEDED IT SO BAD! 🤣 https://t.co/QBALNzlEcS — Lucas Giolito (@LGio27) May 3, 2020