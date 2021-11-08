White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn named an AL Cy Young Award finalist

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 07: Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) delivers a pitch during the baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 7, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When the White Sox traded one of their best pitching prospects to acquire him last offseason, the hope was the veteran pitcher would help the team reach success sooner than later.

Lance Lynn did that in his first season on the south side, and even earned himself a contract extension to help the team remain in the hunt for a World Series title for the next few years. On Monday, those around Major League Baseball noticed his contribution when considering him for the highest pitching award in the game.

Dominant on the mound.



Lance Lynn has been named an A.L. Cy Young Award finalist! pic.twitter.com/5H1vUFeNGJ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 9, 2021

Lynn was named one of three finalists for the American League Cy Young Award, joining Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray. This is the first time the starter has been named a finalist, with his previous best finish being fifth while a member of the Rangers in 2019.

In his 10th season of pitching in the major leagues, having lost the 2016 season due to Tommy John surgery, Lynn was at his best to help the White Sox to their first division championship in 13 years. He finished the regular season with an 11-6 record with a 2.69 ERA, striking out 176 batters compared to just 45 walks.

A strong first half helped Lynn to his first All-Star Game appearance in nine years and the second of his career in July. After that, the White Sox signed the starter to a two-year, $38 million contract extension that includes an $18 million club option for 2024.

The pitcher did struggle a bit in the final months of the year as he dealt with a knee injury or he may have been the favorite to win the award.

The Cy Young Award winners will be announced on November 10th.