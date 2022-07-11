CHICAGO – He was just named the pitcher of the month in the American League and has been arguably the White Sox best player in an inconsistent first half of the season.

But Dylan Cease’s efforts weren’t enough to earn him a spot on the 2022 AL All-Star team.

The White Sox starter was left off the pitching roster for the contest that was announced on Sunday afternoon, landing him on the list of All-Star “snubs” for 2022. Cease could still make the team should one of the pitchers back out, which does happen every year, but for now, he’s on the outside looking in at the “Midsummer Classic.”

At the moment, that leaves the White Sox with just one All-Star: Shortstop Tim Anderson, who was voted a starter on Friday.

Cease certainly made his case in the first half of the season as he’s posted 2.45 ERA with 133 strikeouts, which is third in all of Major League Baseball, compared to 43 walks. But he’s been even better over the past month-and-a-half when he’s been one of the best pitchers in the league.

In June, Cease allowed just one run in 27 1/3 innings to give him a 0.33 ERA in his five starts while striking out 45 batters compared to 14 walks. For his efforts, Cease was named the American League’s Pitcher of the Month for his efforts and he’s had a good start to July.

The pitcher has allowed one earned run in his first two outings of the month with 12 strikeouts compared to six walks. He took the hard-luck loss on Friday as his one run allowed in six innings with eight strikeouts wasn’t enough in a 2-1 loss to the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It looked like those efforts would be enough for Cease to make the All-Star Game outright, but the pitcher will have to wait.