White Sox outfielder Luis Robert cleared to increase his level of baseball activities

CHICAGO – Slowly but surely, two of the best young players on the White Sox are working their way back to health after injuries earlier in 2021.

On June 14th, Eloy Jimenez was able to start baseball activities at the team’s complex in Arizona after his torn pectoral. Now Luis Robert is getting ready to do the same this week.

There remains no set timetable for Robert’s return to the major league club. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 29, 2021

On Tuesday, the team announced that the outfielder can increase his level of baseball activities, which will last four weeks. At that time, Robert could be cleared for a rehab assignment in the minors, but like with Jimenez, not timeline for a return to the White Sox has been set.

In his second year with the big league club, Robert suffered a hip flexor tear on May 2nd in a game against the Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field while running out a play at first. Initially, he was expected to be out 3-to-4 months with the injury.

A finalist for American League Rookie of the Year in 2020, Robert was hitting .316/.359/.463 with a homer and eight RBI in his first 25 games of the 2021 season before his injury.