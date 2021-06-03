White Sox OF Andrew Vaughn heads to the injured list due to COVID-19 protocols

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 23: Andrew Vaughn #25 high-fives third base coach Joe McEwing #47 of the Chicago White Sox after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 23, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 5-4. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – This is a situation that has come up before for the team in the 2021 season and, so far, there haven’t been any problems.

The White Sox are hoping for the same with one of their promising rookies, who is making an appearance on the injured list due to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols.

Outfielder Andrew Vaughn is on the injured list due to the league’s rules when it comes to the virus, going on just before the team begins a four-game series with the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday.

“Andrew is currently asymptomatic and our hope is that, similar to our other IL placements of this nature,” said general manager Rick Hahn in a statement from the club. “He will return shortly to the active roster. At this time, no other players on the roster are impacted.”

The White Sox had this happen twice earlier in the season with pitcher Dylan Cease and outfielder Luis Robert, who each went on the injured list due to COVID-19 protocols. They were removed within a few days when they cleared the tests.

In his pre-game news conference, manager Tony La Russa said that Vaughn had COVID-19 in the winter and had allergy issues on Monday before the team’s doubleheader in Cleveland on Monday. He didn’t play in either game but returned on Tuesday in the White Sox 6-5 loss to Cleveland.

In his first season in the majors, Vaughn is hitting 319/.360/.500 with four homers and 20 RBI in 23 games. Utility player Gavin Sheets has been called up from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place on the roster.