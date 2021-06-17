White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton placed on the IL with a hamstring injury

CHICAGO – JUNE 04: Adam Eaton #12 of the Chicago White Sox fields against the Detroit Tigers on June 4, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Once again, the White Sox are placing another player on the injured list in a season that has featured a number of ailments with players.

This time, it’s Adam Eaton.

Today the White Sox announced that the outfielder will be on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring, retroactive to Tuesday. Pitcher Zach Burdi coming up from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place.

This means that everyone of the outfielder that were projected to be the starters before the 2021 season – Eaton, Eloy Jimenez, and Luis Robert – are all on the IL at the same time. Eaton has been out of the White Sox lineup since Tuesday, last playing against the Rays on Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

He finished that contest 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

In his 11th MLB season and in his second stint with the White Sox, Eaton is hitting .195/.296/.345 with five homers and 27 RBI in 54 games. Primarily he played in right field, playing 46 games in that position with one in left field, with seven other appearance coming as a pinch-hitter.

Brian Goodwin, who will play right field on Thursday when the White Sox begin a four-game series in Houston, figures to be one of those who’ll replace Eaton in the lineup along with utility player Leury Garcia.