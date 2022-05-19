KANSAS CITY – One of the things that helped the 2021 team pull away in the American League Central division and make a second-straight Major League Baseball playoffs was the production of their offense.

They were fifth in the league in batting average (.256), third in on-base percentage (.336), and were seventh in runs scored (796), which helped them get through some injury trouble for a 93-win season.

But that kind of production hasn’t continued early in the 2022 campaign, where getting consistent offense has been a problem for the club in an uneven start to the season. The series against the Royals through four games has been another example of this.

The team managed five runs in their opening game win on Monday, but got just three on Tuesday in Game 1 of a doubleheader before getting just one in a loss in the nightcap. Despite getting ten hits on Wednesday night, the White Sox managed to push across just two runs in a four-run defeat to Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium.

Manager Tony La Russa told reporters after the defeat that he had a postgame meeting with hitting coach Frank Menechino and assistant hitting coach Howie Clark about the team’s recent struggles at the plate.

Indeed, the White Sox production at the plate has been down in their first 37 games of the 2022 season as they’ve scored 128 runs, which is 27th in the MLB. Their .228 team batting average is 21st in the league while their on-base percentage is second-to-last at .283 while their slugging percentage is 24th at .351.

There is, of course, plenty of time to correct this, but for a team that hit so well during the 2021 season, it’s just another concern in a less-than-desirable start for the club in this campaign.