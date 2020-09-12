White Sox offense backs up Giolito in win over the Tigers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 11: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox hits a three run home run in the 6th inning against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – On a number of occasions over the last two years, the pitcher has been there to help his team whether the offense was on or not.

Lucas Giolito was happy to know that his teammates would be there to bail him out when things didn’t go as he planned on Friday night.

Ice in his veins. Fire off his bat. pic.twitter.com/LidClm3B6i — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 12, 2020

After a difficult top of the sixth innings where he surrendered three runs, the White Sox offense got that all back and then some in the bottom half. They broke up a no-hitter that was being thrown by Casey Mize, chased him from the game, and proceded to get four runs.

The three-run homer by Eloy Jimenez off Jose Cisnero proved to be the difference in a 4-3 White Sox victory that keeps them alone at the top of the AL Central as the team starts a 17-game consecutive game stretch to end the regular season.

For Giolito, who finished with a no-decision, the bailout from the offense was appreciated.

“It shows how much we pick each other up,” said Giolito after the game. “How hard we play. They were getting no-hit for five innings, then the burst out for a four-run inning right after I gave it up. So it’s so much fun, it’s so cool to see what these guys are doing with the bats right now.”

As Giolito mentioned, it took a while to get them going, with Mize getting through five innings without a hit allowed. The White Sox starter was having similar luck, shutting out the Tigers while striking out six with just two walks in the first five innings.

But the sixth was tricky as a single and back-to-back walks loaded the bases for Detroit with no one out. Jorge Bonifacio gave the Tigers the lead with a sacrifice fly to left, and after a wild pitch, Daz Cameron’s two-run single to right made it 3-0 and ended Giolito’s night.

The White Sox offense had a response.

After Nomar Mazara walked, Yolmer Sanchez finally broke up the no-hitter with double down the line in right to put runners on second and third. Nick Madrigal drove in Mazara with a ground out and Mize was pulled from the game.

Jimenez welcomed Cisnero to the game rudely with a long ball to left that just got over the wall for his 12 homer of the season.

Just as the hitters backed up Giolito, so did the bullpen, which didn’t allow a run after he left. Evan Marshall, Codi Heuer, and Alex Colome combined to allow just one hit in their time on the mound.

It was a team effort to back up the White Sox ace, who might not have had his best stuff but did get the support to make it a successful night on the south side.