CHARLOTTE – It hasn’t been as smooth of a rehabilitation process in Triple-A for the White Sox starting major league left fielder, and it had another setback late this week.

Eloy Jimenez had his workouts paused in Charlotte this week after he experienced leg soreness this week according to general manager Rick Hahn. He says that the outfielder will be out for a minimum of five days before restarting his work with the Knights.

Jimenez continues to recover from surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon in his right knee back in April, with an initial timeline for a return set for 6-to-8 weeks. After this recent setback, there is no timetable given for when the left fielder might return to the White Sox lineup specifically, but the hope remains that it will happen by the end of June.

It’s the second setback for Jimenez since arriving in Charlotte after he left a May 28th game after his first at-bat with soreness in the leg. He would return to the Knights’ lineup on June 1st to resume rehab and played five games before getting shut down again.

During his six total games in Charlotte, Jimenez is 4-for-17 with a run scored and two walks.

Injuries have plagued the outfielder over the last two seasons as he played in just 55 games in 2021 after suffering a shoulder injury in spring training. Jimenez played in just 11 games before suffering his hamstring injury against the Twins on April 23rd in Minneapolis.

The outfielder was hitting .222/.256/.333 with a double, home run, and seven RBI when he suffered the injury.