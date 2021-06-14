White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez has been cleared to resume baseball activities

CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 14: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox looks on against the Minnesota Twins on September 14, 2020 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – About two-and-a-half months after his shoulder surgery, Eloy Jimenez is going to be back getting some work done on a baseball field.

But don’t get fired up about a return just yet.

There remains no set timetable for Jiménez’ return to the major league club. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 14, 2021

On Monday, the White Sox announced that the outfielder has been cleared to resume baseball activities at the team’s spring training headquarters in Glendale, Arizona. This part of Jimenez’s rehabilitation from a torn pectoral in March will take four weeks which could then lead to a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.

Unfortunately for fans, the team didn’t set a timetable for a return to the major league club. Jimenez’s initially was ruled out for 5-to-6 months when he suffered the injury reaching over the fence for a ball in a spring training game against the Athletics at Camelback Ranch.

It left a big hole in the White Sox lineup considering that Jimenez is one of the best young power hitters in baseball. He’s hit 45 homers with 120 RBI in 177 career games, hitting .267/.321/.527 in those contests.



