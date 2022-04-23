MINNEAPOLIS – The White Sox lost their sixth straight game and this one was particularly costly.

Outfielder Eloy Jiménez was carted off with a hamstring injury in the second inning after trying to beat out a ground ball.

Jiménez fell face-first in shallow right field after hitting first base and immediately grabbed at his right leg. He was down for several minutes before being taken off.

Sox skipper Tony La Russa hopes the injury is not season-ending but further testing is still needed.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Jimenez was on crutches in the locker room after the game, receiving hugs from his teammates.

The oft-injured Jiménez is hitting .222 through 11 games this season with one home run and seven RBIs.

The 25-year-old slugger missed several months last season with a pectoral injury. He played 55 games in the shortened 2020 season and 122 in his rookie year of 2019 when he hit 31 home runs.