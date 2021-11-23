Report: White Sox agree to deal with reliever Kendall Graveman

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 31: Kendall Graveman #31 of the Houston Astros delivers the pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in Game Five of the World Series at Truist Park on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — One of the key questions for the White Sox offseason is how they will shape their bullpen for the upcoming 2022 season.

Their first major signing figures to play a major part in how that question is answered.

The White Sox have agreed to a three-year, $24 million dollar deal with reliever Kendall Graveman, according to MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman, who was strong for the Astros in their run to an American League pennant.

Graveman White Sox deal has been agreed to. Strengthens a major strength for South Siders. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 23, 2021

White Sox said closing in on a deal for Kendall Graveman. $24M for 3 years range. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 23, 2021

So far the team has yet to confirm the report.

Beginning his time with the Blue Jays in 2014, Graveman has spent seven years in the majors and one with the Cubs in the minor leagues in 2019, beginning his career as a starter. After Tommy John surgery in 2018, the pitcher has taken on a reliever role, finding success after his year with the Cubs in Seattle and Houston.

In 30 appearances with the Mariners in 2021, had a 0.82 ERA in 33 innings, striking out 34 batters compared to eight walks with ten saves and four holds. Graveman was traded to Houston at the trade deadline and made 23 appearances in the regular season with a 3.13 ERA and seven holds but saw his greatest success in the playoffs.

Pitching in nine playoff games and 11 innings, Graveman gave up just two earned runs, striking out 11 batters while walking just four with two holds. His efforts helped the Astros capture their third American League pennant in five years.

Graveman figures to take on a prominent role in the White Sox bullpen which will have some change in 2022. Craig Kimbrel’s contract option was picked up, but his ineffectiveness in being a setup man for closer Liam Hendriks could lead to the team trading him before the start of the season.

Also, the White Sox will need to replace middle reliever Michael Kopech, who general manager Rick Hahn said will make his move to the starting rotation in 2022.