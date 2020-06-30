White Sox name Andy Masur the radio play-by-play announcer for the 2020 season

CHICAGO – The White Sox didn’t have to look for a replacement for the late Ed Farmer for the shortened 2020 season, and he’s a name familiar to baseball fans in Chicago.

"Many people before me have said legends cannot be replaced, and the great Ed Farmer is truly irreplaceable. As a fellow Chicagoan, I hope my passion for the city and the game of baseball connects with White Sox fans in a way that Ed would be proud." – Andy Masur pic.twitter.com/VkbPV43tdV — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 30, 2020

On Tuesday, the White Sox named veteran broadcaster Andy Masur as the play-by-play announcer for the team’s radio broadcasts for the 2020 season. He served as a fill-in annoucer for Farmer during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

“I am truly honored and humbled to join my friend Darrin Jackson in the White Sox radio booth this season,” said Masur. “Many people before me have said legends cannot be replaced, and the great Ed Farmer is truly irreplaceable.

“As a fellow Chicagoan, I hope my passion for the city and the game of baseball connects with White Sox fans in a way that Ed would be proud. I want to thank the White Sox and WGN Radio for this fantastic opportunity.”

A Chicago-area native, Masur attended Maine East High School in Park Ridge and Bradley University in Peoria. He’s currently on his second stint at WGN Radio that began in 2014, with Masur previously working for the station from 1999-2007 as part of the Cubs Radio Network. The announcer would then join the San Diego Padres broadcast network, where he stayed through 2014.

Along with his hosting duties at WGN Radio, Masur has frequently been on the air waves at WGN. He’s been a fill-in sports anchor along with a guest on both GN Sports and CLTV Sports Feed, which ran from June of 2015 through December of 2019.