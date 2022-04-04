GLENDALE, AZ. – For the majority of 2022 spring training, they’d managed to avoid something that had hurt them during workouts in Arizona in 2021: Injuries.

But the team’s luck ran out this weekend when it was announced pitcher Lance Lynn would have to undergo a procedure to fix a small tendon tear in his right knee. Per general manager Rick Hahn, he won’t throw off the mound for a month, meaning that the earliest the starter could return is around mid-May.

This came on the heels of the announcement that reliever Garrett Crochet would be lost for the season due to Tommy John surgery.

Gone is the man who is arguably the team’s number one starter for a decent portion of the first half of the season. It also reminds fans of last year, where a number of injuries to key players forced manager Tony La Russa to get creative with lineups until everyone got back.

But Lynn himself wasn’t too down about the news when he spoke to reporters in Glendale on Monday morning, dealing with it through a veteran mindset as the pitcher looks ahead to the procedure next week.

“No season, especially a championship season, are easy,” said Lynn. “You’re going to have to get through some things, and guys are going to have to learn to get through.”

Certainly, the White Sox did so last year, losing key players like Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Michael Kopech, Yasmani Grandal at times through the campaign yet got through to win the American League Central. Lynn himself had a trip to the injured list as he dealt with issues with the same knee he’ll now have a procedure on this week.

Lynn was 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in his first season with the White Sox in 2021, was named an American League All-Star, and was a finalist for the AL Cy Young Award.

“It was in the same exact spot where it was bothering me all last year. You hope that was what was the problem,” said Lynn. “So we get it fixed, we get it stronger, and we’re ready to go. That’s my hope, anyway.”