CHICAGO — After a tumultuous 2023 season in which they lost 100 games for just the fifth time in franchise history, the White Sox are making some changes to their coaching staff.

Since it was already declared by the front office that manager Pedro Grifol was safe for 2024, the cuts came to other parts of his staff.

Two members of the staff are out after this past season as first base coach Daryl Boston and hitting coach Jose Castro have been let go.

It brings the end of a decade-long run for Boston with the White Sox as he initially joined Robin Ventura’s staff in 2013. A former player for the White Sox from 1984-1990, he would also serve as a coach under Rick Renteria, Tony La Russa, and one year under Grifol.

Castro lasted only one year in Chicago after previously serving as the assistant hitting coach for the Braves from 2015 through 2022. It didn’t help that the club batted .238 this season, which ranked 25th in the league, and just 641 runs, which was 29th in MLB.

Bullpen coach Curt Hasler, who has been the team’s bullpen coach since 2017, and assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson, who joined Grifol’s staff this year, won’t return to the major league club this season. Instead, both were offered positions in the White Sox developmental system.